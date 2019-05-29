West Bengal government hikes festival ad-hoc bonus to Rs 4000

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government increased the ad-hoc bonus to Rs 4,000. Last year the ad-hoc bonus was Rs 3,800.

Employees earning more than Rs 30,000 per month are eligible for this.

Muslim employees are eligible to get this bonus ahead of Id-ul-Fitre on June 4 to 5, while other employees will receive it before Durga Puja.

“The disbursement of Ad-hoc Bonus sanctioned hereinabove should be made in case of Muslim State Government employees before the Festival of Id-Ul-Fitre and in case of other State Government employees (other than Muslim State Government employees) such disbursement should be made between 23rd September, 2019 and 1 October, 2019. In case of failure, the disbursement should be made as early as possible before the festival of Id-Ul-Fitre/ Durga Puja,” said a notice from the state government.

The casual workers who worked for at least for 120 days and employees on consolidated pay in the year 2018-2019 are also entitled to ad-hoc bonus.