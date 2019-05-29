close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal government

West Bengal government hikes festival ad-hoc bonus to Rs 4000

Last year the ad-hoc bonus was Rs 3,800. 

West Bengal government hikes festival ad-hoc bonus to Rs 4000
Representative image

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government increased the ad-hoc bonus to Rs 4,000. Last year the ad-hoc bonus was Rs 3,800.

Employees earning more than Rs 30,000 per month are eligible for this.

Muslim employees are eligible to get this bonus ahead of Id-ul-Fitre on June 4 to 5, while other employees will receive it before Durga Puja. 

 

 

“The disbursement of Ad-hoc Bonus sanctioned hereinabove should be made in case of Muslim State Government employees before the Festival of Id-Ul-Fitre and in case of other State Government employees (other than Muslim State Government employees) such disbursement should be made between 23rd September, 2019 and 1 October, 2019. In case of failure, the disbursement should be made as early as possible before the festival of Id-Ul-Fitre/ Durga Puja,” said a notice from the state government. 

The casual workers who worked for at least for 120 days and employees on consolidated pay in the year 2018-2019 are also entitled to ad-hoc bonus.

Tags:
West Bengal governmentbonus
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee will not attend PM Modi's swearing-in, says 'please excuse me'

Must Watch

PT10M36S

Watch: Public suggestions on new members of Modi cabinet