West Bengal Governor is the butcher of Indian Constitution: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for ''directly transferring the Narada case to the CBI'' and urged the state’s residents to file a complaint against him.

Banerjee said that the governor’s action was against the Constitution.

Speaking to the media personnel on Sunday, Kalyan Banerjee said, “West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can't file a criminal case against him. We're urging people to register a complaint against him. He's the butcher of the Indian Constitution.’’

West Bengal Governor directly transferred the case (Narada) to CBI which is against the Constitution. We know we can't file a criminal case against him. We're urging people to register a complaint against him. He's the butcher of Indian Constitution: Kalyan Banerjee, TMC

(23.5) pic.twitter.com/XqLD8u94mH — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Banerjee said once Dhankhar`s term as governor ends, he can be prosecuted on the basis of the complaints filed by the people and he will be sent to the same Presidency jail where the TMC MLAs have been lodged over the Narada scam.

"Do not worry, after 2024 many BJP leaders will be going to prison. Tears of incompetent person who cannot handle the COVID situation, tears of incompetent person who was not able to administer the vaccine to 130 crore people will not bring him back to power in 2024. He has to go. Indians are now waiting to enjoy the second independence day," he said.

Reacting to the remark of the TMC MLA, Dhankhar said he was left stunned.

"He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial. He is senior parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt. He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench. Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media @PTI_News @IndEditorsGuild," the West Bengal governor tweeted.

Last week, four TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by CBI in the Narada scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order directing house arrest for four Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders arrested by the central agency in connection with the Narada bribery case.

The probe agency has sought adjournment of the hearing of the Narada case in front of a larger bench of the high court, scheduled to be held on Monday (May 24, 2021).

According to the case, the sting operation was conducted by one Narada News in West Bengal, showing around 12 then TMC ministers, leaders and an IPS officer were allegedly caught accepting bribes.

The stint operations tapes were released in the case to expose the accused persons before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Live TV