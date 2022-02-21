हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

'Will smash every booth': BJP leader Arjun Singh’s BIG warning to TMC over violence ahead of Bengal civic polls

Arjun Singh made the controversial remark ahead of elections to 108 municipalities in the state slated for February 27. Arjun Singh, the BJP MP from Barrackpur, was campaigning in his own neighbourhood of Bhatpara on Sunday.

&#039;Will smash every booth&#039;: BJP leader Arjun Singh’s BIG warning to TMC over violence ahead of Bengal civic polls

North 24 Parganas: Ahead of the February 27 municipality elections in West Bengal, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Arjun Singh has warned the ruling Trinamool Congress of serious consequences if violence occurs.

Singh said that his party will give a ''befitting reply'' if the TMC goons indulge in violence during the civic polls. 

"Eent ka jawab patthar se denge’ (will respond to a brick with a stone. If booth meddling takes place at even one location, then the presiding officer should pray for his job," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. "I will break every booth machine," he added. 

 

 

Singh made the controversial remark just ahead of elections to 108 municipalities in the state slated for February 27. Arjun Singh, the BJP MP from Barrackpur, was campaigning in his own neighbourhood of Bhatpara on Sunday.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of rigging polling booths during local elections. Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government in West Bengal that if the voting is blocked on polling day then BJP will call a bandh for 72 hours.

The BJP has also demanded the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for overseeing municipal elections. A number of petitions in this regard are also being heard by the Calcutta High Court.

The West Bengal Election Commission will conduct the civic polls for 108 other municipalities on February 27. Counting of votes for the same will be held on March 2.

