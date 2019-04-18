14 passengers offloaded from bus, shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

At least 14 passengers were on Thursday offloaded from a bus and shot dead on the spot by terrorists on the Makran coastal highway at Ormara in Balochistan. Most of those killed belong were labourers or workers and belonged to Punjab.

After stopping the bus, the terrorists checked the ID cards of the passengers on the basis of which they separated the victims and then shot them. Three passengers on the ill-fated bus managed to escape.

Reports say that there were around 15-20 unidentified gunman in camouflage uniform who stopped at least five to six buses. These buses were reportedly travelling between Karachi and Gwadar.

The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident has been launched. The identity of the victims is yet to be known.