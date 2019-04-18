close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Balochistan

14 passengers offloaded from bus, shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan

At least 14 passengers were on Thursday offloaded from a bus and shot dead on the spot by terrorists on the Makran coastal highway at Ormara in Balochistan. Most of those killed belong were labourers or workers and belonged to Punjab. 

14 passengers offloaded from bus, shot dead by terrorists in Balochistan
Representational Image

At least 14 passengers were on Thursday offloaded from a bus and shot dead on the spot by terrorists on the Makran coastal highway at Ormara in Balochistan. Most of those killed belong were labourers or workers and belonged to Punjab. 

After stopping the bus, the terrorists checked the ID cards of the passengers on the basis of which they separated the victims and then shot them. Three passengers on the ill-fated bus managed to escape.

Reports say that there were around 15-20 unidentified gunman in camouflage uniform who stopped at least five to six buses. These buses were reportedly travelling between Karachi and Gwadar.

The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident has been launched. The identity of the victims is yet to be known.

Tags:
BalochistanTerrorist attack
Next
Story

Kim Jong-un oversees first weapons test since failed US-North Korea summit: Report

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Election Breaking: A voter died at a polling booth number 183 in Ganjam district