Japan

5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan as country braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan on Saturday, country`s Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:22 pm (local time), was registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.

5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan as country braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan on Saturday, country`s Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:22 pm (local time), was registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. No Tsunami warning has been issued yet. The quake has occurred at a time when Japan is preparing for an impact from typhoon `Hagibis`, with torrential rains and storm having already hit Chiba Prefecture.

Live TV

Japanese Meteorological Agency has put typhoon `Hagibis` in the `very strong` category, which is moving northwards over the Pacific towards Japan`s main island of Honshu, NHK World reported.
 

JapanEarthquakeTyphoon
