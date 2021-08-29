Afghanistan crisis: Resistance front denies Taliban’s claim of advances in Panjshir

New Delhi: Amid the Taliban’s claims of entering Panjshir province, the resistance forces in the Panjshir valley on Saturday (August 28) denied such reports.

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud’s supporters rejected the claims of a Taliban advance toward Panjshir, Tolo News reported. “There is no fight in Panjshir and no one has entered the province,” Mohammad Almas Zahid, head of the Resistance Front delegation told the channel.

A member of the insurgent group had claimed that the Taliban entered Panjshir without facing any resistance.

“No fighting occurred, but the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan advanced from various directions without facing any resistance. The Islamic Emirate forces have entered Panjshir from different directions,” Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission said.

Meanwhile, the road leading to Panjshir has been blocked by the Taliban in the Gulbahar-Jabal Saraj area, Tolo News said citing reports.

Ahmad Massoud, son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and former Afghan government first Vice President Amrullah Saleh are trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban. The Taliban have failed to capture the Panjshir valley, which lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban ousted the Afghanistan government by taking control of Kabul on August 15.

Earlier, Tolo News had reported that talks were held between Taliban and Northern Alliance, the flagbearer of armed resistance on Wednesday and Thursday, which turned out to be inconclusive. "After three hours of discussion, it was decided that both delegations will share the message with their leadership and resume the negotiations to reach a durable peace in the country. It was also decided that the parties should not attack each other until the second round of negotiations," Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, a representative of the resistance front told the channel.

