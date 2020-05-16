Afghanistan defends its offensive against Taliban in wake of recent terrorist attacks

In the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the nation's government has defended its offensive counter-terror operation against the Taliban. In a statement, Afghanistan said that in order to keep its people secure and thwart terrorist attacks, it has every right to have a legitimate defensive position against those responsible.

On May 12, two terror attacks took place killing more than 40 people, including two newborn babies. Several gunmen disguised as policemen attacked a Kabul hospital, a part of which is run by international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, killing 16 people.

An official statement read, "Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned by Afghan people and the entire world. In order to keep its people secure and thwart such terrorist attacks, the Afghan government declared its legitimate defensive position against those who claim the responsibilities for such incidents."

As per an Afghanistan media report, Russia reacted to Afghanistan's decision to resume offensive against Taliban saying that this decision will halt the process of peace talks.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS that President Ghani’s order to launch an offensive against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and the suspension of the release of Taliban prisoners will halt the process of launching intra-Afghan negotiations. Afghanistan has not agreed with Kabulov's remark.

A statement issued by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, "Undoubtedly, any country who would face such attacks ending with the martyrdom of infants and mothers, would take the same position. In fact, the Afghan government has made its best efforts for bringing sustainable peace, and would continue its efforts."

Another statement said that the Afghanistan government took an initiative and developed a peace plan. Ceasefire during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, immediate commencement of intra-Afghan talks and prisoners release from both sides were clearly mentioned in the plan.

This proposal was shared with the Taliban as well as with regional and international allies. The proposal was firmly endorsed by neighbours and regional and international colleagues, but no positive response came from the Taliban. If the Taliban had positively responded to that proposal, such terrorist attacks, no matter who is responsible for, could have been averted.

The peace process between the US and Taliban has wide support from many countries including Russia and China. Russia hopes to take a lead role in the peace process with the Taliban to counter US influence in the future. It has hosted several meeting with Taliban and representative of the Afghanistan government. China is hopeful that peace will bring the regional change and it will serve its economic interest.

India security expert believes that Pakistan has a deep connection with the Taliban and Pakistan will use its network to minimize India's influence in Afghanistan.