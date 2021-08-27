हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Argentina

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez flouted COVID norms, partied with his partner: Reports

In July of last year, Fernandez himself had banned all social gatherings before hosting one for the birthday of Fabiola Yanez, his partner. The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines as Argentina imposed stricter lockdowns than most countries to deal with the pandemic. 

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez flouted COVID norms, partied with his partner: Reports
President Alberto Fernandez (Pic: Reuters)

Buenos Aires: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez finds himself in an embarrassing position as he is being accused of violating his own pandemic restrictions decree. Local media reported that the president broke a mandatory quarantine, when he and his partner hosted a birthday party last year with friends.

The action by prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez means Fernandez could face a criminal investigation. The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines in past weeks as Argentina imposed stricter lockdowns than most countries to deal with the pandemic. In July of last year, Fernandez himself had banned all social gatherings before hosting one for the birthday of Fabiola Yanez, his partner.

Investigators began looking into the case when a photo circulated this month showing Fernandez together with partner Yanez and other unmasked people standing around a table with with remnants of a party. The government acknowledged that the photograph was taken on July 14, 2020, at a moment when restrictions were in place. Earlier on Thursday (August 26), Fernandez participated in a hearing in the case and offered to pay a fine to settle the case.

Opposition lawmakers have tried to start a political trial against Fernandez due to the party, although they have a slim chance of succeeding because most lawmakers are aligned with the government party.

Media reports say that while the president is at no risk of going to prison for such an offence, it has dented his image ahead of November's legislative elections.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ArgentinaPresident Alberto FernandezCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdown
Next
Story

Kabul twin blasts: 35 including 10 US troops killed, over 70 injured

Must Watch

PT22M51S

DNA: Whose responsibility is to stop the blasts in Afghanistan?