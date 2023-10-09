As Israel Pounds Gaza, Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostages

On Monday, the Palestinian organization Hamas issued a threat, stating that if the Israeli army conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip without giving prior notice to the residents, they would endanger the lives of hostages. The Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed branch of Hamas, conveyed in an official statement that they would retaliate to any attack on their people without warning by executing a civilian hostage. The statement emphasized their belief that the opposing side does not comprehend the principles of humanity and ethics.

The threat from the Hamas group comes amid frequent air strikes launched by the Israeli Air Force and Israel Defence Force. So far, around 1300 people have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Around one thousand Israelis have died so far in the attack that Hamas launched on Saturday, out of which more than four hundred deaths occurred within about four hours of the attack itself. Many foreigners are also among the people taken hostage by Hamas fighters. 12 citizens of Thailand, 4 citizens of America, and one citizen each of France and Mexico have died in these attacks. Hamas had claimed that it has taken more than a hundred people hostage, including Israeli citizens as well as Israeli soldiers.

Even today, while the Hamas launched a barrage of rockets on Israel, the IDF also pounded the Gaza strip and demolished several buildings being used by Hamas to launch the terror operation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that the Israeli retaliation has just begun, and Hamas will go through many tough and terrible things. The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border.