trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673173
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

As Israel Pounds Gaza, Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostages

The threat from the Hamas group comes amid frequent air strikes launched by the Israeli Air Force and Israel Defence Force. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

As Israel Pounds Gaza, Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostages

On Monday, the Palestinian organization Hamas issued a threat, stating that if the Israeli army conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip without giving prior notice to the residents, they would endanger the lives of hostages. The Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed branch of Hamas, conveyed in an official statement that they would retaliate to any attack on their people without warning by executing a civilian hostage. The statement emphasized their belief that the opposing side does not comprehend the principles of humanity and ethics.

The threat from the Hamas group comes amid frequent air strikes launched by the Israeli Air Force and Israel Defence Force. So far, around 1300 people have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

Around one thousand Israelis have died so far in the attack that Hamas launched on Saturday, out of which more than four hundred deaths occurred within about four hours of the attack itself. Many foreigners are also among the people taken hostage by Hamas fighters. 12 citizens of Thailand, 4 citizens of America, and one citizen each of France and Mexico have died in these attacks. Hamas had claimed that it has taken more than a hundred people hostage, including Israeli citizens as well as Israeli soldiers.

Even today, while the Hamas launched a barrage of rockets on Israel, the IDF also pounded the Gaza strip and demolished several buildings being used by Hamas to launch the terror operation. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that the Israeli retaliation has just begun, and Hamas will go through many tough and terrible things. The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train