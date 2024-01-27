New Delhi: The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was so divine and grand that it has occupied the hearts and minds of Pakistan. Pakistan cannot bear the happiness of India and Indians. The dispute over the temple and mosque ended after decades in Ayodhya but Pakistan has formally written a letter to the United Nations (UN) to complain about the temple. When Muslims also participated in the consecration of Lord Ram, Pakistan did not approve of their union.

Pakistan Cries To The UN Over Ram Temple

Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram is among those Pakistani leaders who never get tired of speaking against India. They are the ones who are okay with the poverty of the Pakistani people dying of hunger. But they cannot stop themselves from interfering in India’s affairs. They are the ones who have no interest in Pakistan’s development. But they enjoy giving advice to India. They are so unhappy with the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya that they have formally written a letter to the UN to complain about it.

What Did Pakistan Say About Ram Temple?

In the letter sent to the UN, Pakistan’s envoy Munir Akram wrote that Pakistan strongly condemns the construction and consecration of Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, India. This trend poses a serious threat to the social, economic and political well-being of Indian Muslims as well as to the harmony and peace in the region. There is an urgent need to intervene to ensure the protection of Islamic heritage sites in India.

What Did Pakistan Write In The Letter To The UN?

The letter also stated that the matter has gone beyond the Babri Masjid. Other mosques in India are also facing the same kind of threats. It is regrettable that this is not an isolated incident. Because other mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, are also facing the risks of insult and destruction.