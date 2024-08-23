New Delhi: Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the American public in Chicago on the last night of the National Democratic Convention, asserting her personal story and prosecutorial background made her uniquely qualified to protect their interests and beat Republican Donald Trump in the coming presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, running for president, warned on Thursday that re-electing Donald Trump could have serious consequences. She called him unserious and urged Americans to consider the risks of giving him another term.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like. It’s all laid out in 'Project 2025.' ... In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious…,’ Harris said in the excerpts of the speech released by her campaign ahead of her acceptance speech at the United Center here in Chicago, PTI reported.

Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American and the first Black woman to be nominated as the presidential candidate.

“Consider the power he will have — especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution," Harris said.

On Thursday, Harris promised that she would be a president who brings the country together. She said the upcoming presidential election is an opportunity to move forward as Americans, not just as members of any one party or group.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," Harris said.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans...,’ she added.

While delivering a speech, she remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day.

Harris is an Indian and African heritage, accepted the Democratic nomination at the National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to receive this nomination from the Democratic Party.

“My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day--especially now. And I know she’s looking down tonight, and smiling,” she said.