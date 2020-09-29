हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan Airlines

'Attention all passengers': Japan Airlines ditches 'ladies and gentlemen' for gender-neutral greetings

“We aspire to be a company where we can create a positive atmosphere and treat everyone, including our customers, with respect,” Japan Airlines spokesman Mark Morimoto said.

&#039;Attention all passengers&#039;: Japan Airlines ditches &#039;ladies and gentlemen&#039; for gender-neutral greetings
Photo: Twitter@JAL_Official_jp

Tokyo: Japan Airlines on Monday said it would swap “ladies and gentlemen” for gender-neutral greetings, following other global airlines in adopting more inclusive language for passengers.

Announcements at airports and on flights operated by the Japanese carrier will use the new forms of address from October 1, the airline said. 

“Attention all passengers” and “Good morning everyone” will be among the terms adopted, local media reported.

Several airlines around the world have made a similar change in recognition of non-binary and transgender customers. Air Canada and European low-cost carrier EasyJet said last year they would drop “ladies and gentlemen”.

“We aspire to be a company where we can create a positive atmosphere and treat everyone, including our customers, with respect,” Japan Airlines spokesman Mark Morimoto told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.

“We have committed to not discriminate based on gender, age, nationality, race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or other personal attributes.”

The announcement comes as gender-equality advocates say corporate support for LGBT+ rights is growing in socially-conservative Japan, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and being openly gay seen as taboo.

In April, a Japanese charity that launched a scheme offering digital partnership certificates - allowing same-sex couples to tap into the same staff benefits as heterosexual couples - won the backing of businesses from banks to insurers.

About a third of Japanese companies have measures in place to support gay couples, according to campaign group Nijiiro Diversity.

But activists say discrimination persists, and even though about two dozen cities, towns and wards issue same-sex partnership certificates to gay couples, they lack legal standing.

In March, Japan Airlines announced it would allow female flight attendants to wear trousers and ditch their high heels at work, following a feminist campaign that took off. 

Tags:
Japan AirlinesJapanAirlines
Next
Story

Pakistani troops fighting in Azerbaijan against Armenia, says report
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Hathras: Another 'Nirbhaya' loses after fighting for life for 15 days