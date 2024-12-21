8 Idols, 3 Hindu Temples Vandalised in Bangladesh Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities

Eight idols in three Hindu temples in Bangladesh were vandalized earlier this week, PTI reported, citing local media. Miscreants wrecked temples in Mymensingh and Dinajpur over two days. The incident comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Bangladesh over increased atrocities on minorities in the country. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India’s concerns, in a meeting with nation’s leadership in Dhaka.

These are the latest in a series of incidents against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. So far, the authorities have arrested one person in connection with the alleged vandalism at one of the temples, PTI cited The Daily Star newspaper’s report.

Two idols at Bonderpara Temple in Haluaghat’s Shakuai union were ransacked early Friday, said Abul Khayer, OC of Haluaghat Police Station, citing locals and temple sources. No case has been filed, and no arrests have been made so far, he claimed.

An idol at Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union, Haluaghat, was vandalized early Thursday. Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Polashkanda village on Friday.

The accused, Alal Uddin, confessed during interrogation, said the OC. He was sent to jail after being presented in a Mymensingh court this afternoon.

Bangladesh reported 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, mostly Hindus, last week following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

On November 29, three Hindu temples in Chattogram were vandalized by a mob shouting slogans. The city has seen unrest since a former ISKCON member and Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das faced sedition charges.

India-Bangladesh relations worsened after Muhammad Yunus's interim government took over on August 5, following Sheikh Hasina’s departure amid student-led protests.

Tensions escalated further with continued attacks on Hindus and the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member and spokesperson for a Hindu rights group.

