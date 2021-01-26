हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders’ viral mittens maker shot to fame with requests for the product

Sanders' outfit, especially the mittens, has grabbed eyeballs everywhere. It is made out of repurposed sweaters and lined with fleece made of recycled plastic bottles. The 79-year-old senator has been the talk of the town after he was spotted at Harris-Biden Inauguration Day and is now a popular meme.

Bernie Sanders’ viral mittens maker shot to fame with requests for the product

The maker of Bernie Sanders’ hand-knitted mittens, Jennifer Ellis has been flooded with requests from people for the product after it went viral from Inauguration day. The school teacher announced on Twitter that even Sanders couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the mittens as it helped him in raising money for the charity.

Ellis has never met Sanders but she is enjoying the fact that her hand-knitted mittens have shot her to fame after the Vermont senator wearing those became viral.

“Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

Ellis had also auctioned several pairs of mittens made by her among which one pair was auctioned for her “daughter’s college fund” and she has further donated some pairs to charities.

Sanders' outfit, especially the mittens, has grabbed eyeballs everywhere. It is made out of repurposed sweaters and lined with fleece made of recycled plastic bottles. The 79-year-old senator has been the talk of the town after he was spotted at Harris-Biden Inauguration Day and is now a popular meme.

The Vermont senator was photographed sitting bundled up in a lone chair on the stands in chilly Washington weather, watching the ceremony.

