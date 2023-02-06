topStoriesenglish2570276
TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Another Powerful Earthquake Hits Turkey Hours After 7.8 Magnitude Quake Killed Over 900 People

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ekinözü, a town in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Another powerful earthquake hit Turkey on Monday (February 6, 2023), hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake killed over 900 people. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale and occurred near Ekinözü, a town in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province at 3:54 pm (IST).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 4 kilometer south-southeast of Ekinözü, a town in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province, and its depth was 10 kilometers.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.7 quake had rattled Central Turkey, hours after a magnitude 7.8 quake struck Nurdağı, a district in Turkey's Gaziantep province.

So far, over 900 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

