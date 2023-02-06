Another Powerful Earthquake Hits Turkey Hours After 7.8 Magnitude Quake Killed Over 900 People

New Delhi: Another powerful earthquake hit Turkey on Monday (February 6, 2023), hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake killed over 900 people. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale and occurred near Ekinözü, a town in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province at 3:54 pm (IST).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 4 kilometer south-southeast of Ekinözü, a town in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş province, and its depth was 10 kilometers.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 - 4 km SSE of Ekinözü, Turkey https://t.co/vpJHyNTPMO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.7 quake had rattled Central Turkey, hours after a magnitude 7.8 quake struck Nurdağı, a district in Turkey's Gaziantep province.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - Central Turkey https://t.co/jmUQ9GqQHY — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.8 - 23 km E of Nurdağı, Turkey https://t.co/7FmwNH1CLG — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

So far, over 900 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.