TURKEY EARTHQUAKE LIVE UPDATES

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead; Search and Rescue Operation Underway

Turkey Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing nearly 200 people, damaging buildings while many were still asleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt.

Feb 06, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead; Search and Rescue Operation Underway
ISTANBUL: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents to gather outside on a cold winter night. At least 200 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise. Rescue workers and residents are frantically searching for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal.

People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously. The massive earthquake which was felt as far away as Cairo was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Follow all the latest updates on Turkey's massive Earthquake

06 February 2023
11:44 AM

People Were Sleeping When Earthquake Struck

The residents in the affected areas were sleeping when the earthquake struck, resulting in hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, and people being stranded in the winter cold. Adverse weather conditions, including low temperatures and stormy weather, have compounded the dire situation.

 

11:43 AM

At least 111 Killed, Says Syrian Health Ministry

At least 111 people were killed across Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia and 516 were injured, according to the Syrian health ministry.

11:40 AM

Pressure On Erdoğan To Effectively Handle Earthquake Response

Erdoğan, who will be under pressure to oversee an effective response to the disaster heading to a tightly-contested 14 May election, also conveyed his sympathies and urged national unity.

 

 

11:38 AM

Erdoğan Says Rescue Teams Dispatched

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly met with the governors of Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Adıyaman, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa to discuss the situation after the earthquake, according to state media reports.

 

 

11:36 AM

Biden Tells USAID, Other Agencies To Assess Response

US President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess response options to the most affected areas in the Turkey and Syria earthquake, national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.

11:34 AM

Tsunami Warning Issued for Italy

Authorities in Italy have warned of a potential tsunami risk on the country’s coast. Officials called on citizens in coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information from local authorities. The European-Mediterranean seismological centre’s monitoring service told Reuters it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

11:33 AM

Several Turkey Cities Severely Hit

At least 10 cities across Turkey have been badly affected, including Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency. South across the border in Syria, Aleppo, Hama and Latakia have also been hard hit as a result of the earthquake.

11:30 AM

Over 200 Dead in Massive Turkey Earthquake

At least 200 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in central Turkey this morning. While hundreds were injured, several buildings have been destroyed due to the powerful earthquake. The death toll is expected to rise. Rescue workers and residents are frantically searching for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. In one quake-struck Turkish city, dozens pulled away chunks of concrete and twisted metal. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously. The massive earthquake which was felt as far away 

 

