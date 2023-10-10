Breaking: Israel Claims To Kill Hamas' Minister Of Economy Jawad Abu Shamala

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant today claimed to have killed Hamas' Minister Of Economy Jawad Abu Shamala in a precision strike by the Israeli Air Force. This is being seen as a setback for Hamas. On the other hand, while around 900 Israeli people lost their lives so far, over one thousand people including Hamas militants have been killed in Israel's counter-attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Force said that sirens were sounding across the country including in the Southern city of Beersheba and Tel Aviv. Israel sounds sirens to alert its citizens to take shelter in bunkers to remain safe from incoming rockets fired by Hamas terrorists.

Earlier today, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the top spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, emphasized that the military has successfully reestablished complete control over the Gaza border. This follows the act of Hamas terrorists detonating sections of the border fence during the attack that occurred on Saturday.

He emphasized that no terrorists managed to breach the border via the damaged fence, stating, "In the past day, there have been no instances of terrorists entering through the fence." Additionally, he highlighted the ongoing efforts of the forces in conducting thorough scans to locate and neutralize terrorists who may be hiding in the vicinity.

On the other hand, India has extended its full support to Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received a telephone call from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. "Prime Minister expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel and conveyed that people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour. He reiterated that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PM highlighted the issue of safety and security of Indian citizens in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu assured of full cooperation and support. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch," said the PMO in a statement.