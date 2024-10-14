In a shocking development, Canada has alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi group is targeting 'pro-Khalistani elements' at the behest of the Government of India. Brigitte Gauvin, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Policing, National Security, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said during a press conference that agents of the Government of India are using 'organised crime elements' to target 'pro-Khalistani' individuals.

"It (India) is targeting the South Asian community but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada...What we have seen is, from an RCMP perspective, they use organised crime elements. It has been publically attributed and claimed by one organised crime group in particular - Bishnoi Group...We believe that the group is connected to agents of the Government of India," said Brigitte Gauvin.

"Over the past few years, and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada, including the RCMP, have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence. In addition, there has been well over a dozen credible and imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of Duty to Warn by law enforcement with members of the South Asian community, and specifically members of the pro-Khalistan movement," said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a statement.

The RCMP further claimed that evidence also shows that a wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. "Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India. The information collected for the Government of India is then used to target members of the South Asian community. This evidence was presented directly to Government of India officials, urging their cooperation in stemming the violence and requesting our law enforcement agencies work together to address these issues," said the RCMP.

This comes amid the growing diplomatic tension between India and Canada. While Canada accused the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Varma of trying to interfere in the investigation related to murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India rejected the allegations by summoning the Canadian diplomat. Now, India has recalled its diplomats while expelling six Canadian diplomats.