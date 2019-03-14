China and US to push back Trump-Xi summit to at least April: Report

BEIJING: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the ongoing trade war won`t take place this month and is more likely to occur in April at the earliest, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Negotiators from both countries have been working towards a deal to resolve the trade dispute.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Xi and Trump could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27, but Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a deal.