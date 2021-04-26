हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China commissions 3 warships in South China Sea

Beijing has conducted yet another illegal intrusion by appointing 3 warships in South China sea.

China commissions 3 warships in South China Sea
File photo

Tokyo: Chinese media on Sunday (April 25) reported that the country`s navy has commissioned three warships, including a large amphibious assault ship, adding them to the fleet covering the South China Sea.

State-run China Central Television reported that the commissioning ceremony was held at a naval port in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan on Friday (April 23), with President Xi Jinping attending, reported NHK World.

Xi reportedly presented a military flag to the ships` captains and boarded the ships. This is yet another illegal intrusion by Beijing.

Military observers said the ship may also be deployed in missions around Taiwan but was likely to cause particular concern among countries that have ongoing maritime disputes with China due to its offensive capabilities.

The Global Times newspaper, which is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, reported that the ships were the country`s first Type 075 amphibious assault ship, a large destroyer, and a nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine.

Observers say it represents the rapid development of the capabilities of the Chinese navy, as well as Beijing`s readiness to expand its activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, reported NHK World.

Earlier, the US and the Philippines raised concerns over the presence of China`s maritime militia vessels near the disputed Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing`s concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Beijing`s rising assertiveness against counter claimants in the East and South Sea has resulted in unprecedented agreement across the Indo-Pacific. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChinaTaiwanSouth China SeaChinese warships
Next
Story

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020

Must Watch

PT9M23S

Watch Dr. Arvind Kumar speaks about the ways of controlling oxygen level at home