China deploying consulates, courts across world to crush dissent against CCP, claims report

Beijing: China, which came under condemnation for opening illegal police posts across the world, is now deploying consulates and overseas courts in several countries - to crush dissent against the Chinese Communist Party, according to a report shared by Investigative Journalism Reportika. The report says that China is doing so to influence the overseas Chinese, crush dissent against CCP in foreign countries and meddle with the democratic processes of the respective countries. It cited an October 16 incident in which, a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester and was beaten up. This report reached the UK Parliament and the government called it extremely concerning. Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation. The consulate, in their defence, said that protesters displayed an insulting portrait of China`s president Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, fake Twitter accounts were created to give a positive image of Chinese consulates involved in the crime using heavily edited images and video clips, reported Investigative Journalism Reportika. This is not the first incident when consulates had been embroiled in controversy.

Earlier, in 2021, Twitter locked the official account of the Chinese embassy in the United States after a tweet describing Uyghur women as "baby-making machines". Twitter removed the post later. In another tweet, the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands was seen targeting researchers and think tanks.

The Chinese consulates and embassies also indulge in establishing Legal Service Stations or courts in other countries, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika. China has opened courts/legal service stations in several countries under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chinese overseas associations and its embassies and consulates establish these centres. Even the UK, Spain, and Italy have the presence of these courts.

According to reports in several local media channels, they indulge in meddling in the elections, influencing local politics, influencing the youth towards communism, and controlling the dissent against Xi Jinping from outside China.

In its previous report, the Investigative Journalism Reportika detailed that earlier the Chinese government had opened numerous illegal police stations across the world including in developed countries like Canada and Ireland, triggering concerns among human rights campaigners.