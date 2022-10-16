NewsWorld
XI JINPING

China's Communist Party kicks off key Congress: Xi Jinping to be backed for 3rd term

All top officials except Xi Jinping are set to be replaced in a major reshuffle during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • President Xi Jinping is set to be backed for a record third five-year term
  • In the reshuffle, all top officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, will be replaced
  • The Congress will be held from October 16 to 22

Trending Photos

China's Communist Party kicks off key Congress: Xi Jinping to be backed for 3rd term

Beijing: President Xi Jinping is set to be backed for a record third five-year term during the week-long crucial Congress of China's ruling Communist Party, breaking the almost three-decade tradition for top leaders to stand down after a 10-year tenure. In the reshuffle, all top officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, will be replaced later this week, with the exception of 69-year-old Xi. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in which 2,296 "elected" delegates under the norms and guidelines set by Xi will attend a closed-door meeting, is being held amid a rare protest against Xi and his rigid zero-Covid policy of widespread restrictions and lockdowns, resulting in the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.

The Congress will be held from October 16 to 22, spokesperson for the Congress Sun Yeli told a press conference here on Saturday. Xi is due to present his work report to the Congress on Sunday.

Also Read: China: Anti-Xi Jinping protests silenced ahead of 20th Communist Party Congress

Authoritarianism may rise with Xi's third term

Xi Jinping's third term indicates that China may fall deeper into an authoritarian regime as per a report by the Tibet Press. It said the party has for long worked toward erasing the distinction between the country and the party. Current leader Xi Jinping, even more than his predecessors, "has striven to condition the people of China to view themselves not as members of the ancient Chinese civilization, but as cogs in the CCP machine"

 

The Party is deeply entwined with all aspects of the government. The government, the military, society and schools, north, south, east and west - the party leads them all, remarked a Chinese analyst as quoted by the Tibet Press.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Xi JinpingChinaChinese Communist party20th National Congress of the Communist Party of ChinaCPCCCP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN