China's Communist Party kicks off key Congress: Xi Jinping to be backed for 3rd term

Beijing: President Xi Jinping is set to be backed for a record third five-year term during the week-long crucial Congress of China's ruling Communist Party, breaking the almost three-decade tradition for top leaders to stand down after a 10-year tenure. In the reshuffle, all top officials, including Premier Li Keqiang, will be replaced later this week, with the exception of 69-year-old Xi. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in which 2,296 "elected" delegates under the norms and guidelines set by Xi will attend a closed-door meeting, is being held amid a rare protest against Xi and his rigid zero-Covid policy of widespread restrictions and lockdowns, resulting in the slowdown of the world's second-largest economy.

The Congress will be held from October 16 to 22, spokesperson for the Congress Sun Yeli told a press conference here on Saturday. Xi is due to present his work report to the Congress on Sunday.

Authoritarianism may rise with Xi's third term

Xi Jinping's third term indicates that China may fall deeper into an authoritarian regime as per a report by the Tibet Press. It said the party has for long worked toward erasing the distinction between the country and the party. Current leader Xi Jinping, even more than his predecessors, "has striven to condition the people of China to view themselves not as members of the ancient Chinese civilization, but as cogs in the CCP machine"

The Party is deeply entwined with all aspects of the government. The government, the military, society and schools, north, south, east and west - the party leads them all, remarked a Chinese analyst as quoted by the Tibet Press.

