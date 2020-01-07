हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China launches new communication experiment satellite

On January 5, China`s heaviest and most advanced satellite, Shijian-20, reached its fixed position in geosynchronous orbit, marking the first successful flight of DFH-5 satellite platform, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Beijing: China on Tuesday successfully launched a new communication technology experiment satellite with Long March-3B carrier rocket from Xichang city in southwest China.The satellite was launched at 11:20 pm (local time), according to People`s Daily.

The Shijian-20 satellite is the first verification satellite for DFH-5 satellite platform, China`s new generation of the large geosynchronous orbit satellite platform, Xinhua reported.The Shijian-20 satellite was launched into space by the third Long March-5 rocket, China`s largest carrier rocket in December last year. (

