New Delhi: Amid the growing threat of a fourth Covid-19 wave, Delhi on Friday reported 1,797 Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to the coronavirus-caused infection. After today’s addition, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital rose to 8.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This marks the third consecutive day that Delhi has logged over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot. Delhi's tally of Covid cases has now raised to 19,19,025 while the death toll rose to 26,226, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Heavy fine imposed in Delhi for flouting Covid norms

Over 5,300 challans were issued across Delhi between June 10 and 15 and fines to the tune of over Rs 26 lakh were imposed on those flouting Covid norms amid a surge in cases here, officials said.

However, the total fines collected was Rs 14,60,980, almost half of the amount of fines imposed by the districts.

Officials explained that while some people pay the fine amount on the spot, there are others who pay the fine later in the court.

India’s Covid tally

India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.

The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.

The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.