Colombo explosions

Colombo blasts: Sri Lankan Airlines asks passengers to report four hours before departure

Passengers of airlines besides the country's national carrier are also being told to report hours before schedule to ensure that increased security procedures do not hamper their flight out of the city.

Reuters Photo

Sri Lankan Airlines on Sunday asked passengers flying out of Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport to report at least four hours before departure of their respective flights. The communication was in the aftermath of multiple explosions in Colombo and another two cities.

The Bandaranaike International Airport has been put on high alert following explosions that have killed at least 129 people and injured more than 300. Security has been tightened with the country's military being called into the capital city to ensure order and to help with rescue and relief operations.

Passengers of airlines besides the country's national carrier are also being told to report hours before schedule to ensure that increased security procedures do not hamper their flight out of the city.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called a national security council meeting at his home for later in the day. There are also reports that many foreign nationals may be among those injured and killed.

The Indian High Commission said it is monitoring the situation closely and has released contact numbers for clarifications.

