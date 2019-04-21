Sri Lanka multiple blasts: Indian High Commission in Colombo issues helpline numbers

The Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday issued helpline numbers for citizens in need of assistance after multiple blasts rocked the south Asian nation.

Sri Lanka blasts: What we know so far

Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels killing 52 people and injuring nearly 300 people.

READ: At least 42 dead in explosions inside Colombo churches and 5-star hotels

The helpline numbers issued are as follows: +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789, +94777902082, and +94772234176.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted, "Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789."

"In addition to the numbers are given below, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may also call the following numbers +94777902082 +94772234176," tweeted the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Responding to the attacks, Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asserted saying that she is in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. The officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation."

A blast took place in a church in Batticaloa, followed by explosions reported inside three five-star hotels in the city - Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury.

According to a report in onlanka.com, explosions were also reported from St Anthony's church in Kochchikade while there was another explosion in St Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.

The blasts took place in the island nation on the occasion of Easter.