हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Delta Plus strain calls for urgent measures, including vaccination, says WHO representative

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said vaccination is essential to lower the risk of spread of Delta variant of coronavirus and along with that additional safety measures like mask and social distancing are important to contain the variant.

COVID-19: Delta Plus strain calls for urgent measures, including vaccination, says WHO representative
Image credit: Pixabay

Geneva: Vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks are essential when it comes to fighting the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said. "Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with `Delta.` We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown," Vujnovic said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

She explained that vaccination is essential because it lowers the probability of spreading the virus and lowers the risks of severe disease. However, "additional measures" will probably be required as well, Vujnovic warned.

Earlier in this month, the WHO included the Delta variant in its list of coronavirus variants of concern as the strain had become prevalent and has caused a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including Russia.

India has also reported multiple cases of the Delta Plus strain, which was first discovered in March.

Earlier this week, the first death associated with the Delta Plus variant was reported in Madhya Pradesh. The COVID-19 patient was not vaccinated.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Delta Plus variantWHOCovid-19 vaccinationCoronavirusthe World Health Organization (WHO)
Next
Story

COVID-19 cases spread in China earlier than recorded, claims new study

Must Watch

PT5M37S

8 suspected Bangladeshi women arrested in Bengaluru