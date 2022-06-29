NewsWorld
COVID-19

Covid-19: South Korea reports 10,463 new cases, death toll reaches 24,537

The total Covid cases tally of the country reached to 18,349,756. The death toll reached 24,537. 

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 06:03 PM IST
  • South Korea records 10,463 new cases of COVID-19
  • Daily average of cases registered was 7,363 in the last week
  • The death toll of death caused by COVID-19 has reached 24,537

Seoul: South Korea recorded 10,463 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, bringing the total tally to 18,349,756, the health authorities said Wednesday. The daily caseload was up from 9,896 the previous day, and higher than 8,979 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,363. Among the newly reported infections, 205 were imported cases, lifting the total to 35,000.

The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 59, down three from the previous day. Seven more deaths have been confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,537. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.13 per cent.

Also Read: North Korea in vigilance for torrential downpour damages amid COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19 infectionsSouth KoreaSouth korea covid cases

