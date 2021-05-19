COVID-19: United Kingdom to review its travel Red list in June

New Delhi: The United Kingdom will be reviewing its traffic light system which includes countries listed on the travel red list on 28th June. Further reviews will also take place on 31st July, 1st October.

More than 40 countries have been listed on UK's travel red list, making it difficult for travellers from these countries to enter Western European country.

The includes 5 countries from South Asia - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Nepal. The red, amber and green list rules for COVID is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming amid the pandemic.

If a country is on the red list, then travellers have to undergo 10 days in quarantine and two COVID tests.

India was put on the travel red list in April as COVID cases surged. The surge in the COVID cases had led to the postponement of UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit, for the 2nd time in a row.

The UK PM was first scheduled to visit India in January. PM Modi has also cancelled his visit to the UK next month for the G7 Meet due to the pandemic.

The UK reviews its lists every three weeks. The "checkpoint" review on 28 June 2021 will take into account the domestic and international COVID situation and if current measures can be rolled back.

The Green Watchlist and Amber Watchlist will be published on a three-weekly basis to provide an indication as to travellers from which countries can enter the country.

