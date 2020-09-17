हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed from October: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020.

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed from October: US President Donald Trump
File photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020.

"We are on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very safe and effective manner. We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it is announced, we would be able to start mid-October on -- maybe a little bit later but, we will be all set. So as soon as it is given the go-ahead, we will get it out," Trump told reporters here.

Trump further went on to slam his Democratic counterpart in the upcoming elections and said that he `should stop" promoting "anti-vaccine" theories.

"I call upon Biden to stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because all they are doing is hurting the importance of what we are doing and I know that if they were in this position, they would be happy to be saying how wonderful it is," Trump said.

The US President further said that the Democrats were "recklessly" endangering lives and "talking negatively" because they "have it (the vaccine)".

"They are recklessly endangering lives--you cannot do that. This is really a case that they are only talking negative and that`s because they know we have it or we will soon have it," Trump said.

As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, the US -- the worst affected country from the COVID-19 pandemic -- has a total of 6,616,458 cases and 196,436 deaths due to the pathogen.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineUS President Donald Trump
Next
Story

With ISI backing, Khalistani elements targets Canadian journalist who authored ‘Khalistan - a project of Pakistan'
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M16S

Purify your mind & body with Zee Adhyatam