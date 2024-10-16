Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807724https://zeenews.india.com/world/days-after-calm-israel-renews-airstrikes-on-beiruts-suburbs-2807724.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL

Days After Calm, Israel Renews Airstrikes On Beirut's Suburbs

The raids were preceded by an Israeli warning to evacuate several buildings in Haret Hreik in the Dahieh suburbs, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Lebanese National News Agency.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Days After Calm, Israel Renews Airstrikes On Beirut's Suburbs Representational Image. (IANS)

Beirut: Israeli warplanes renewed on Wednesday their raids on Beirut's suburbs after days of cautious calm, launching three consecutive airstrikes on Haret Hreik. 

The raids were preceded by an Israeli warning to evacuate several buildings in Haret Hreik in the Dahieh suburbs, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Lebanese National News Agency.

Israeli army spokesman claimed that the Israeli aircraft "raided weapons for Hezbollah stored underground in a warehouse in the southern suburb, with precise intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service."

Beirut's southern suburbs have been spared from Israeli airstrikes in the past five days, while Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that Lebanon had obtained "a kind of a guarantee" from the United States to reduce the Israeli escalation in Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, dubbed "Arrows of the North," in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,350, while injuries went up to 10,906.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Khalistanis Afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Policemen Avoiding Kumbh Duty?
DNA Video
DNA: Cure for ‘Thook Jihad’ Found?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is Kharge Accused of Grabbing WAQF Land?
DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
NEWS ON ONE CLICK