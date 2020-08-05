Digital billboard in New York’s Times Square lit up with images of proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram: Watch

A digital billboard lit up with images of the Indian National Flag, proposed Ram Temple and Lord Ram on Wednesday in iconic Times Square of New York, in a move that highlights the strong India-US ties. This comes on the historic day of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in the holy city Ayodhya. The ceremony for the construction of the temple took place with PM Modi performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple.

The New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway said news agency ANI after it posted a video of the bright display. The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square, added ANI. The display lit up at 10 am will continue till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple`s foundation.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Speaking to ANI, the American India Public Affairs Committee President Jagdish Sewhani said, "It shows how successful Indians are in America that our Ram Temple and tricolour are on the most iconic screen in the world. It is a proud moment for India and Indians."

Indian-Americans across the US celebrated the occasion marking the construction of the historic Ram Temple by lighting diyas and taking around a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple around the US Capitol Hill. In the US, various Hindu community groups would be organising virtual events to mark the importance of the occasion.

In Washington, members from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America took out a tableau truck with the digital image of Ram Temple, and went around the Capitol Hill with chanting of slogans 'Jai Shree Ram'. In other parts of the US, people lit diyas at home.

While the public celebrations were limited due to the pandemic, a number of virtual events kicked off in various parts of the country. Temples across the country have announced special prayers to mark the occasion

Laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, the Prime Minister asserted that people's wait for centuries has ended as Lord Ram's birthplace has been liberated from numerous attempts to eradicate his existence, and India is now writing a "glorious chapter" in Ayodhya.

Dressed in a golden-coloured traditional kurta and dhoti with a saffron gamcha, he also described Lord Ram as the common thread in India's unity in diversity and drew a parallel between the country's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple at the site. He further said that the grand temple will be a modern symbol of our culture, eternal faith, national spirit and inspire humanity forever as "Ram belongs to all and is in everyone".

"We have to bring development to everyone with everyone's trust and help. It should be kept in mind that progress has taken place when humanity believed in Ram but destruction has happened when we strayed from his path," he added.

Drawing a parallel between India's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple, Modi said this day signifies those sacrifices and resolve as August 15 does for India's freedom.

Noting that different versions of Ramayana have been written in various regions and languages and that Ram is revered in different countries, including Indonesia which has the largest Muslim population in the world, he asserted that Ram is the thread of India's unity in diversity.

In his speech, he extensively cited the values associated with Lord Ram and Ram Rajya, while underlining the need for India to become stronger. India will be loved more and be more in peace as it grows stronger, he said.

The day marked a triumphant moment in decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement to build the temple at a site where the Babri mosque once existed before it was brought down by frenzied 'kar sevaks' in 1992. Many 'kar sevaks' were killed in police firing in 1990.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled the land dispute between Hindu and Muslims parties in the former's favour, paving the way for the temple's construction at the site where believers hold Lord Ram was born.