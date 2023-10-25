DNA Analysis: United Nations' 'Double Standard' On Israel-Hamas War

Israel is engulfed in the flames of retaliation against Hamas, while Gaza smoulders under Israel's onslaught. This fire has claimed the lives of thousands in Gaza, yet Israel remains indifferent to anyone's human rights concerns. Anyone questioning Israel's attacks on Gaza finds their voice silenced, and now the United Nations and its Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have become the target of Israel's wrath.

On October 24, the United Nations Security Council convened its meeting where representatives from various countries expressed their stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The United States voiced support for Israel's strikes on Gaza, while Iran, Jordan, and Egypt condemned Israel. However, Antonio Guterres delivered a statement that deeply rattled Israel.

In Israel's airstrikes, innocent civilians in Gaza are losing their lives, which is an unacceptable consequence. However, when Hamas conducted a terrorist attack in Israel with extreme cruelty and barbarity, Israel had two options. The first was to silently endure the terrorist attack, and the second was to respond in a manner that would deter Hamas from launching such attacks again. Israel chose the latter, and it is deeply entrenched in a battle to eliminate Hamas. There is no turning back now.

Israel is well aware that if it shows mercy towards Gaza today, Hamas will once again unleash violence upon the people of Israel. Israel is determined not to allow such a situation to recur at any cost.