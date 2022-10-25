DNA Exclusive: A look at UK PM Rishi Sunak's rise to power

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of the UK. His story is truly inspirational as he rose above to lead a country with his hard work. There has been political instability in Britain for the last five months. In 5 months, two Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have resigned. Rishi Sunak, a banker by profession, is the youngest leader to become the Prime Minister of Britain in 210 years.

In today's DNA. Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Sunak's rise and how he consolidated power to become the UK's next PM, especially at a time of crisis.

Rishi, who was the most powerful minister after the Prime Minister in the Boris Johnson government, was identified as a leader who can pull Britain out of the current economic crisis. After Boris Johnson, when Sunak was in the race for the post of Prime Minister, many leaders including Boris Johnson campaigned for Sunak not to win.

In his first address after becoming prime minister, Rishi Sunak was seen with full confidence. He made it clear that neither he is scared nor is there pressure on him. Rather, he will fulfill the trust of the people of Britain.

Rishi Sunak was born in Hampshire, UK. He has studied at Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University. He did his MBA from Stanford University in the United States. Sunak also studied politics, philosophy, and economics. Before joining politics, Sunak worked at the Investment bank Goldman Sachs. Sunak was first elected as an MP from Richmond (Yorkshire) constituency in 2015. After this, he was re-elected as an MP in the years 2017 and 2019.

Rishi Sunak who has a statue of Lord Ganesha on his desk, always calls himself a 'proud Hindu'.