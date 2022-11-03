DNA Exclusive: Analysis of assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was shot in his leg during PTI's long march in the Wazirabad city of Punjab Province. This attack on Imran Khan happened during the Azadi March. After the attack, Imran Khan was taken out of the container and taken in a bulletproof car and admitted to the hospital. Imran Khan narrowly survived the attack but he suffered injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital and his condition is stable. One person died in the attack, while 9 people have been injured in the gun attack. One person has been arrested in the attack and the police are trying to understand his motive behind the attack.

Imran Khan's statement has also come to the fore after the attack. He said, "Allah has given me a new life. I will fight again with all my strength."

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on Imran Khan. He said, "I have asked the Home Minister to ask for a report on the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and the injured."

After this attack on Imran, many questions are being raised. People are also calling it a politically motivated attack. One of the major reasons for this is that the Shahbaz government of Pakistan was nervous about this long march of Imran. Imran Khan's long march was to reach Islamabad on November 4.

In this long march, Imran Khan was getting a lot of support from the people. And this was what was troubling the current government of Pakistan.