DNA Exclusive: Murder of democracy in Myanmar-an analysis in five points

In a major blow to the democracy in Myanmar, the army has once again seized power of the country and taken custody of Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. The visibility of democracy in Myanmar is zero at the moment and the conditions are very delicate. The fall of democratic values ​​at a time when many countries, including India, felt that Myanmar has a future of democracy, shows that Myanmar's DNA is still lacking in democracy.

In DNA on Tuesday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary explains Myanmar's political crisis and importance of democracy for any country. Here are five important points on the current scenario in Myanmar--

Firstly, there were general elections in Myanmar just two months before the coup and in these elections, Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party won 396 seats out of 498. She managed to form the government for the second time but within two months, she was stripped of power and taken into custody.

Secondly, Aung San Suu Kyi won the election but the army there started making allegations of rigging in the elections. Then it was also said that Myanmar's Election Commission has helped Aung San Suu Kyi win. Conflict conditions had started to build there only after the charges made by the army. During this time, the soft attitude shown about Rohingya Muslims was also opposed.

Thirdly, the army started protesting only after the election results came and in the midst of this confrontation, Myanmar was overthrown and its President and State Counselor Suu Kyi was detained.

Fourthly, democracy was restored in Myanmar in 2011 itself. Earlier there was the military rule for 50 years and once again the army has taken over the power there.

Lastly and most importantly, an emergency has been imposed in Myanmar for a year and under it the army has taken the country under its control. This means that for the next one year, Myanmar will remain in power with Commander In Chief of Defence Services General Min Aung Lang.

The situation is tense at present in Myanmar and the army has deployed tanks on the way to Parliament there. Apart from this, government television and radio have also stopped working there. Telephone and internet services have been halted in many provinces.

The military coup in Myanmar was opposed by most of the countries and these included India. Apart from India, several countries including the UK, USA, Australia have demanded the immediate release of the detained leaders and the US has also indicated to take tough steps. European Union has also opposed the coup.

It is important to understand that China's response to this whole matter is different from other countries. China has said so much that it is gathering information in this matter and for this reason, questions are also being raised about China's role and it is being said that China can be behind what happened in Myanmar.

We have done some important research on this, which raises doubts about China.

* China is the most invested country in Myanmar.

* China has proposed 38 projects in Myanmar under the China Myanmar Economic Corridor, of which 29 projects have been approved.

* China's total investment in Myanmar's power sector is around 57 per cent.

* China has 18 per cent investment in oil, gas and mining sectors

* China is also working on a megacity project in Myanmar, on which it will cost 10,950 crores.

Now you can understand why doubts are being raised about China's role behind the coup in Myanmar. It is also being said that one of the motives behind this coup could be that other countries, other than Myanmar, can be sidelined except China and its full benefit is to China. India is the most important in these countries.

Myanmar is a neighbouring country of India and the political stability there can have an impact on the relations between the two countries as well as peace of the border areas. Not only this, China is prominent among the five countries with which Myanmar borders. That is why the Myanmar government becomes more important for India.

Four Indian states--Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, share borders with Myanmar and are 1,600 kilometres long. Arunachal Pradesh also shares a border with China, due to which Myanmar becomes very important for India. One thing to understand here is that relations between China and Myanmar's forces are considered good. In such a situation, with the coming of the rule of the Myanmar army, India's concerns may increase.

Now here, understand what are important things for India under these circumstances? Under no circumstances should India stop talks with Myanmar. May be India's criticism for this is that it is giving importance to relations with a country where there is a military dictatorship. But India should keep this aspect aside and maintain diplomatic relations with Myanmar. Myanmar has always supported India in the fight against terror and when India took action on militant organizations in Myanmar, it has always stood as a good friend with India.