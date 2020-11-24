हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United States

'Do what needs to be done': Donald Trump finally clears way for Joe Biden's transition to White House

US President Trump on Monday came his closest yet to admitting defeat in November 3 Presidential Election. 

US President Donald Trump on Monday (November 23) came his closest yet to admitting defeat in November 3 Presidential Election after General Services Administration (GSA), which was tasked with helping President-elect Joe Biden's transition into the White House said it was finally lifting its block on assistance on Biden's team.

Trump said that it was finally time for the GSA to "do what needs to be done."

But in the same tweet, Trumop reiterated that he was still refusing to concede, saying: "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"

But Trump's decision to allow the GSA to work with the Biden transition team sends a signal message that he has accepted defeat in November 3 election and all his claims that elections were rigged lack credibility.

Biden's transition team will now have access to funds, office space and they will now be able to hold meeting with federal officials.

"In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration's efforts to hollow out government agencies," Biden's transition director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

It seems that Trump decided to end his resistance to accept Biden's win after Michigan state certified its results and some influential supporters of Trump demanded that the impasse should end.

Earlier on Monday, Biden unveiled his cabinet full of veterans from the Barack Obama years. Foormer State Department number two Antony Blinken will now serve as US secretary of state.

Biden also named the first female head of intelligence, the first Latino chief of Homeland Security, the first woman as treasury secretary. He has appointed John Kerry to take care of climate issues.

United StatesDonald TrumpJoe Biden
