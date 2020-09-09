Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris, says would be 'an insult' to US if she becomes President

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday saying that she is not well liked and that it would be "an insult" to the US if she becomes the President.

"People don`t like Kamala Harris -- nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country," Trump said while addressing a rally in North Carolina.

In his attack, Trump said that it was interesting that Democratic President nominee Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate in the upcoming elections despite her leaving the Presidential race.

"She left the race (for president) and it`s interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don`t know, we will make them play for that. You always pick someone who is going up in the polls," Trump added.

Trump trained his guns at Biden alleging that it was clear why China and the "rioters" want him to win because "they know his policies will be the downfall of America".

"It`s very simple to remember -- if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that. You have a situation where we build the greatest economy in the history of the world and we were forced to close it because the China plague came in and now we have opened it (the economy)," Trump said at a rally in North Carolina.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year.