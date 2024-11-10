Advertisement
Trump Topples Harris In All 7 Swing States With Arizona Victory

Donald Trump has secured a victory in Arizona, defeating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris across all seven swing states in the 2024 presidential election.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Topples Harris In All 7 Swing States With Arizona Victory Picture source: AP

The United States President-elect Donald Trump has secured a victory in Arizona, defeating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris across all seven swing states in the 2024 presidential election, reported PTI. Donald Trump’s win in Arizona has boosted his electoral college count to 312, surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris’s 226.  

These battleground states included Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. 

Arizona contributes 11 electoral votes to this tally. Meanwhile, the Republican Party has regained control of the Senate with 52 seats while the Democrats have 47. Trump’s party is also poised to secure its majority in the House of Representatives, so far it has secured 216 seats against 209 of the Democrats. The majority mark is 218. 

Reversing the 2020 win by President Joe Biden, Donald Trump has reclaimed Arizona for the Republicans. Biden was the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump's campaign in Arizona focused heavily on border security, immigration, and crimes linked to undocumented immigrants. 

Arizona marks the sixth state that Donald Trump has flipped from President Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College win. Alongside Arizona, Trump also reclaimed Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—all states Biden had previously won.  

Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK