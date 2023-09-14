Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia's most advanced space launch facility on Wednesday, where President Vladimir Putin promised Pyongyang assistance in building satellites. The historic meeting comes as North Korea strives to launch its first spy satellite into orbit, an undertaking that has already failed twice this year. The anticipated Russian assistance comes as North Korean scientists have pledged to launch the new Chollima-1 launcher again in October.

Here’s all you need to know about North Korea’s race for space:

North Korea has launched six satellites since 1998, two of which appear to have been successfully deployed in orbit. According to TASS, a top North Korean space official stated in 2015 that the government wants to deepen collaboration with Russia on "peaceful" usage of outer space. In 2016, the most recent successful satellite launch occurred. International observers said that the satellite appeared to be under control, but there was some disagreement about whether it had sent any transmissions.

Kim unveiled a wish list of military reconnaissance satellites during a party conference in January 2021. Analysts believe the Chollima-1 is a novel design that employs the dual-nozzle liquid-fueled engines developed for Pyongyang's Hwasong-15 ICBM, which has roots in Soviet designs.

Why is Russia helping to build the satellite?

It noted that North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit. But the sharing of such strategic weapons technology could also significantly enhance North Korea's ability to advance its broader ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs with help from Russia,

Why North Korea’s satellites are said to be controversial?

The United States and its allies condemned North Korea's latest satellite tests as flagrant violations of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the development of technology relevant to North Korea's ballistic missile programs.

Resolutions passed by the United Nations with Russia's support also prohibit any scientific and technological cooperation with North Korea in nuclear science and technology, aerospace and aeronautical engineering and technology, or advanced manufacturing production techniques and procedures. North Korea claims sovereignty over its space program and defense activities.

North Korea had yet to deploy an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at the time of the 2016 space launch. The launch of the satellite was condemned by governments in the United States and South Korea as a covert test of missile technology capable of hitting the continental United States.

According to analysts, North Korea has developed and launched three types of ICBMs since 2016, and it now looks to be committed to placing operational satellites in space. This would not only give it greater knowledge of its adversaries but would also demonstrate its ability to compete with other developing space powers in the region.

According to Lee Choon Geun of South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute, Putin's remarks before meeting Kim at the Vostochny Cosmodrome may imply that Russia will aim to teach North Korea how to make satellites rather than create them for North Korea.