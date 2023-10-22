Final Countdown? Israel Mounts Air Strike On Gaza To Create 'Best Conditions' For Ground Attack

Israel is mounting air strike on Hamas sites in Gaza to create best conditions for troops to move in. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is ready to enter the next phase of war. He also indicated Israel's preparations for the second stage of its declared three-phase operation to change the security regime in Gaza. Israel has lined-up hundreds of thousands of troops and several tanks in preparations for the ground offensive in Gaza.

"From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimizing the danger,” Hagari said yesterday. In a further sign of Israel's readiness for the second phase of its three-step plan to alter the "security arrangement" in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi informed the elite Golani infantry brigade commanders on Saturday that they should anticipate unexpected challenges and strategies devised by terrorist organizations as they enter the Gaza Strip.

“We will enter the Gaza Strip. We will begin an operational and professional mission to destroy the Hamas operatives, the Hamas infrastructure, and we will also keep in our minds the images, the scenes and the fallen from Shabbat (Saturday) two weeks ago,” Halevi told the commanders. The IDF has already said that it has no intention of considering those who have yet to evacuate as a member of a terrorist group and urged the civilians in Gaza to move to Wadi Gaza.

Shabbat was being celebrated on October 7 when the Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented attacks against Israel killing around 1,400 people. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against the Islamic militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

A tragic toll of over 1,400 lives has been reported in Israel as a result of a devastating terror attack orchestrated by a Palestinian militant group in the southern region of the Jewish state. Additionally, at least 210 individuals have been taken captive, with official estimates suggesting that this number may continue to rise. Meanwhile, the Israeli offensive that ensued has reportedly claimed the lives of approximately 4,385 Palestinians in Gaza. (With PTI inputs)