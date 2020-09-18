Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 30 million mark; US worst hit, India second

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark on Friday (September 18, 2020), while the deaths have increased to more than 944,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,065,728 and the fatalities rose to 944,604, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in second place in terms of cases at 5,118,253, while the country`s death toll soared to 83,198.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,455,386), and is followed by Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (684,113), South Africa (655,572), Spain (625,651), Argentina (601,713), France (454,266), Chile (441,150), Iran (413,149), the UK (384,083), Bangladesh (344,264), Saudi Arabia (328,144), Iraq (307,385), Pakistan (303,634), Turkey (298,039), Italy (293,025), Philippines (276,289), Germany (269,048), Indonesia (232,628), Israel (175,256), Ukraine (170,373), Canada (142,879), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,693), Ecuador (122,257), Romania (108,690), Kazakhstan (107,056), Dominican Republic (106,136), Panama (104,138) and Egypt (101,641), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (134,935), Mexico (72,179), the UK (41,794), Italy (35,658), France (31,103), Peru (31,051), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,808), Colombia (23,478), Russia (18,996), South Africa (15,772), Argentina (12,460), Chile (12,142) and Ecuador (10,996).