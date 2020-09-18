हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 30 million mark; US worst hit, India second

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark on Friday (September 18, 2020), while the deaths have increased to more than 944,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 30 million mark; US worst hit, India second

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark on Friday (September 18, 2020), while the deaths have increased to more than 944,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,065,728 and the fatalities rose to 944,604, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in second place in terms of cases at 5,118,253, while the country`s death toll soared to 83,198.

Live TV

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,455,386), and is followed by Russia (1,081,152), Peru (744,400), Colombia (736,377), Mexico (684,113), South Africa (655,572), Spain (625,651), Argentina (601,713), France (454,266), Chile (441,150), Iran (413,149), the UK (384,083), Bangladesh (344,264), Saudi Arabia (328,144), Iraq (307,385), Pakistan (303,634), Turkey (298,039), Italy (293,025), Philippines (276,289), Germany (269,048), Indonesia (232,628), Israel (175,256), Ukraine (170,373), Canada (142,879), Bolivia (128,872), Qatar (122,693), Ecuador (122,257), Romania (108,690), Kazakhstan (107,056), Dominican Republic (106,136), Panama (104,138) and Egypt (101,641), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (134,935), Mexico (72,179), the UK (41,794), Italy (35,658), France (31,103), Peru (31,051), Spain (30,405), Iran (23,808), Colombia (23,478), Russia (18,996), South Africa (15,772), Argentina (12,460), Chile (12,142) and Ecuador (10,996).

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19global covid-19 dataJohn Hopkins University
Next
Story

Family, friends major source of COVID-19 infections, says French Health Minister
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M

Defense Minister's strong message to China from Parliament, China's Punjabi song plot on LAC