Google set to ring in the New Year with a bang in this festive Doodle

New Delhi: The New Year’s Eve is on and searches engine Google is in no mood to let the year go on a low note. With confetti, candies and lots of jacklights, Google Doodle is all set to give users a blast as we enter a New Year

Celebrating the spirit of New Year, Google on Friday (December 31) came up with a new celebratory and festive doodle.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the New Year's Doodle!

The highlight of the doodle, which went live globally when the clock struck 12, is the popping candle that looks ready to explode with festivities as the world New Year with a cute party had on the big G.

However, this time Google Doodle did not give an explanatory note with the doodle and left it up to users to decide. “That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!” wrote Google on its new design.

While the design remains quite plain this time as compared to Google’s previous New Year Doodles, the new theme is surely more interactive and party-like.

The world will say goodbye to the year 2021, which was marred by the deadly waves of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the year also marked several developments like the efforts made by world leaders against climate change, Olympics 2021, Paralympics 2021 and vaccination against COVID.

Live TV