Hamas Video Threatening 'Rivers Of Blood' In Paris Olympics Goes Viral; Know Truth Here

A video circulating on social media features a masked individual issuing a dire warning that "rivers of blood will flow" at the upcoming Paris Olympics, where Israel is slated to compete. In the minute-long clip released on Tuesday, an Arabic-speaking man with his face concealed by a keffiyeh addresses "the people of France and President Emmanuel Macron," threatening retribution for their support of "the Zionist regime in its criminal war against the Palestinian people."

“You provided Zionists with weapons, you helped murder our brothers and sisters, our children...You invited the Zionists to the Olympic games. You will pay for what you have done," the 'terrorist' can be heard saying.

However, Microsoft researchers have identified the video circulating on X and Telegram, featuring a man claiming to be a Hamas fighter threatening the Paris Olympics, as part of a Russian-linked disinformation campaign aimed at disrupting the event.

On Telegram, Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq refuted the video's authenticity, labeling it a forgery.

Experts from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, who examined the video at NBC News’ request, indicated it likely originated from a known Russian disinformation group, as elements of the video matched those in a previous video concerning Ukraine.

The Olympics have faced attacks in the past, most notably during the 1972 Munich Games, where 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed by members of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September. Additionally, during the 1996 Atlanta Games, a bombing resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to over 100 people.

In response to security concerns, France plans to deploy 35,000 police officers each day of the event, with an increased presence of 45,000 officers for the Opening Ceremony, according to a CNN report.