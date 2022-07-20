New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his last address at the Parliament on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Questions. According to a Reuters report, his last statements were of him reminding the people of the work his government did during the pandemic. He said, "We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished."

Johnson further said, "I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."

Prior to his address, Boris Johnson had chaired his final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Even though, he was virtually cornered into resigning owing to the multiple scandals during his post as PM, he held his head high and defended his government.

He highlighted his administration's commitment to tacking climate change and the heatwave that UK is experienceing.

While the race to replace the caretaker PM still has some time to go before the September 5 announcement of a new elected leader, the UK Parliament is set for its annual summer recess from Thursday and will return for session with a new prime minister in place.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has maintained a steady lead as the frontrunner and is now also leading the bookie's odds as best placed to succeed Johnson at 10 Downing Street.

Further rounds of voting among Tory MPs this week will determine who he will be up against in the final round, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss fighting for that second place.

(With agency inputs)

