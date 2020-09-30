Hezbollah chief tells French President Emmanuel Macron can't act like Lebanon's ruler

BEIRUT: Hezbollah`s leader said on Tuesday his Shi`ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon but that did not mean it would agree to any government or that French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country`s ruler.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah was still ready for dialogue under the French plan to lift Lebanon from the financial crisis, but that a new approach would be needed.

He accused Lebanon`s Sunni former prime ministers, including Saad al-Hariri, of trying to exploit the French intervention to score political points.