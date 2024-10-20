The United States is currently investigating the leak of highly classified documents that reveal Israel’s potential plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran, according to a CNN report. The documents, which circulated online, offer a rare glimpse into Israel's military preparations and have raised significant concerns within US intelligence circles.

The Leak and Its Source

The classified documents, dated October 15 and 16, began appearing on the internet last Friday after being posted by a Telegram account named "Middle East Spectator." Marked as top secret, the documents were intended solely for the US and its intelligence-sharing partners, known as the "Five Eyes" alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

One of the documents, sourced from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, describes Israel's movement of munitions, likely in preparation for an impending strike against Iran. Another document, attributed to the National Security Agency (NSA), outlines Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, further suggesting military preparations.

Major Breach of Security

A US official described the leak as “deeply concerning” and confirmed the authenticity of the documents, CNN reported. The leak comes at a sensitive time for US-Israel relations, particularly as Israel prepares for potential retaliation against Iran following a missile attack on October 1.

One particularly alarming detail in the leaked documents alludes to something Israel has never publicly confirmed—the existence of its nuclear weapons. However, the documents clarify that the US has seen no evidence indicating Israel plans to use such weapons against Iran.

Former CIA officer Mick Mulroy weighed in on the situation, stating, "If it's true that Israeli tactical plans to respond to Iran’s attack on October 1 have been leaked, this is a serious breach." Mulroy also highlighted that this could damage future coordination between the US and Israel, as trust between the two nations could be eroded depending on how the leak occurred.

Investigation Underway

The US is now conducting a joint investigation, led by the FBI, Pentagon, and US intelligence agencies, to determine how the documents were leaked and who had access to this sensitive material. The FBI has so far declined to comment.

One US official hinted that while the leaked documents are troubling, they are not the worst-case scenario. "These two documents are bad, but not horrible," the official said. "The concern is if there are more."

Past Breaches and Cyber Threats

This latest leak is reminiscent of a significant intelligence breach last year when a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman posted classified documents on Discord, damaging the US's relationships with key allies like South Korea and Ukraine. In light of these ongoing concerns, the US has been on high alert for cyber threats, particularly from Iran. In August, US intelligence reported that Iran had hacked documents from Donald Trump’s campaign.