How Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan face clear and present danger

At a time when Sikhs worldwide are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Pakistan has failed miserably in ensuring and guaranteeing the safety of the community living in the country.

The recent - and horrific - incident involving the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl, her forced conversion to Islam and marriage has served as yet another example of how vulnerable members of the Sikh as well as other minorities are in Pakistan. According to Indian government sources, behind Pakistan's tom-tomming on Kartarpur Corridor lies the real of plight of Pakistani Sikhs who can't even safely practice their faith. Be it Hazara Shias, or Ahmadis, or Christians or Hindus or Sikhs, the repeated instances of violence and discrimination against them demonstrate that Pakistan remains the bastion of religious extremists and sectarian groups, with full patronage of the country's military.

Sources also say that the nexus between mullahs and the military is what is Pakistan's current reality.

Earlier in August, a Pakistan-based NGO had highlighted Islamabad's inability to protect religious minorities. Speaking at the United Nations meet on Safety of Religious Minorities in New York, US, Human Rights Focus Pakistan President Naveed Walter claimed that his country is biased in its behaviour towards the minorities.

At the same meet, countries like the US, UK, and Canada had expressed concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Ironically, Imran Khan has been shedding crocodile tears and alleging that India has been violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. While his false narrative has hardly cut ice with the world community, his own country's treatment of minorities lies brutally exposed.