हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Australia bans travel from India, says offenders face 5 years in jail, pay USD 50k fine

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, a government statement said.

Australia bans travel from India, says offenders face 5 years in jail, pay USD 50k fine
Reuters photo

New Delhi: Australian citizens who are stuck in India and wish to return back home are at risk of facing fines of up to 66,000 Australian dollars (approximately USD 50,964) as Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says a travel ban will be put in place starting Monday. "The risk assessment that informed the decision was based on the proportion of overseas travellers in quarantine in Australia who have acquired a COVID-19 infection in India," Hunt said as quoted by 9News.

The penalties are put into effect under the Biosecurity Act that will also stop people coming into the country from India via other destinations such as the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

"Failure to comply with an emergency determination under the Biosecurity Act 2015 may incur a civil penalty of 300 penalty units, five years` imprisonment, or both," Hunt added. The new restrictions come into force after two people have arrived into Australia from India via Doha. 

Over 9,000 Australians are currently stuck in India waiting to get a flight back home.

Hunt said the Federal Government has made it their top priority to bring Australians stranded in India back home with the organisation of repatriation flights. "We have to be able to continue to do two things - protect Australia and bring Australians home," he added as quoted by the TV network. The travel ban will be in place until May 15, after which repatriation and commercial flights will resume.  The Health Minister added that the temporary ban in travel has helped ease some pressure off of the quarantine system.

India is currently seeing a COVID-19 crisis as the second state with the largest number of detected COVID-19 cases in the world. Over 19.1 million cases of the virus have been registered in the country with 211,000 deaths. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AustraliaIndiaCOVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 indialockdownlockdown 2021Australia COVID-19
Next
Story

France faces potential military rebellion as President Emmanuel Macron opens attack on Islamic State

Must Watch

PT4M30S

COVID-19: How will the country fight against Corona without a vaccine?