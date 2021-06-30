Indians can soon travel to the Maldives

Indians looking to travel to Maldives can do so again, soon. "#Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives had tweeted.

Come second week of July, and the Maldives - a popular tourist destinations for Indians and a favourite will Bollywood - will resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries, including India. In a press conference held in the President's Office, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Maldives is all set to reopen for South Asian travellers. More details are awaited.

Those who have work visa can re-enter the Maldives from July 1 onwards. However, they will be required to quarantine in the Maldives after crossing the border.

Solih, in a public statement on Tuesday, said that the primary objective of his government is to restart the country`s economy after the extended lockdown restrictions necessitated by the third wave of the pandemic that peaked in May, reports Xinhua news agency.

In May, the country issued the ban in order to contain surging COVID-19 infections. Apart from India, visitors from other countries in the region like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were also banned. However, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, the ministry took this decision to allow tourists.

(With Agency inputs)

